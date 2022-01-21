Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the December 15th total of 120,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
