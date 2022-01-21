Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the December 15th total of 120,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 285,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 20,447 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 148,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 10.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.