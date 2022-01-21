PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of PYR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.45. 9,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,461. The stock has a market cap of $416.85 million and a P/E ratio of 46.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. PyroGenesis Canada has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Get PyroGenesis Canada alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the second quarter worth $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the second quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the second quarter worth $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in PyroGenesis Canada by 22.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the second quarter worth $76,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PyroGenesis Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PyroGenesis Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.