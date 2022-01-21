Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Issued By National Bank Financial

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a report released on Monday, January 17th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 277,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,130,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,281,000 after purchasing an additional 87,946 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

