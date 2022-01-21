Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.67. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.60 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.05.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $206.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $141.60 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,520,000 after purchasing an additional 406,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,769,099,000 after purchasing an additional 631,566 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,691 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,766 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,531. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

