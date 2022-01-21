Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank First in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank First’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Get Bank First alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Bank First stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $546.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.52 and its 200 day moving average is $70.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Bank First has a 52-week low of $66.02 and a 52-week high of $77.00.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Bank First had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 14.66%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Bank First’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bank First by 698.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bank First by 99.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 93,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Bank First by 96.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bank First by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.