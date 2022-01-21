Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Reduced by Analyst

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, January 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.93. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.74.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $147.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.35 and a one year high of $172.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,690,463,000 after purchasing an additional 541,152 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

