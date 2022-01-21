Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $9.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $10.08.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.29.

Shares of GS opened at $348.10 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $270.62 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.08 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

