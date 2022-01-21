Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Issued By Piper Sandler

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.15.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.83.

Shares of C stock opened at $64.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.87. The firm has a market cap of $130.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after buying an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 31.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,323,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,382,000 after acquiring an additional 549,317 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 32.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,396,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,834,000 after acquiring an additional 40,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

