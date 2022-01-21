Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Issued By William Blair

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. William Blair also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $454.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.72 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of HAIN opened at $36.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.67. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.07.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 269.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

