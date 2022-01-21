Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Mercantile Bank Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mercantile Bank in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $38.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $597.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.17.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 60.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 108.9% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 39,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20,463 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 13.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the second quarter worth $1,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $92,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

