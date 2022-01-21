Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $61.44

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $61.44 and last traded at $62.76, with a volume of 2541 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.60.

QTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.70.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.37 and a 200 day moving average of $84.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $42,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,002 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,566 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Q2 by 64.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Q2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Q2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

