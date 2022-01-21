Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for FTC Solar, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of FTC Solar in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FTC Solar’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.83 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 45.04%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FTCI. Barclays upgraded FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Colliers Securities started coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

FTC Solar stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. FTC Solar has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81.

In other FTC Solar news, CEO Sean Hunkler bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $1,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter worth $47,381,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at $46,938,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at $29,007,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,317,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,047,000. 22.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

