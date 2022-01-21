Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Cut by Analyst

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

TFC has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

NYSE:TFC opened at $63.12 on Friday. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.13. The firm has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,568,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Truist Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Truist Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

