Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Centerra Gold Inc. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CGAU. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.78.

NYSE CGAU opened at $8.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -4.24. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $11.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $220.56 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.04%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

