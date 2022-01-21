Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Increased by Analyst

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Entegris in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Get Entegris alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $123.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.64 and its 200 day moving average is $130.67. Entegris has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth $60,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $708,450.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,133 shares of company stock worth $5,104,353. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.