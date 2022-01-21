Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Lifted by Piper Sandler

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cooper Companies in a report issued on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $3.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COO. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.50.

COO stock opened at $393.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $359.84 and a one year high of $463.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $404.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.64.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,588,148,000 after buying an additional 115,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $833,059,000 after buying an additional 41,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,378,000 after buying an additional 417,077 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $457,599,000 after buying an additional 75,358 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $422,875,000 after buying an additional 183,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.