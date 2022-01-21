QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Raised to Buy at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered QIAGEN to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a hold rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $49.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average of $53.06. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $534.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QIAGEN during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in QIAGEN during the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in QIAGEN during the 2nd quarter valued at $763,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 110,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 66,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

