Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,381 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Qualys were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Qualys by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,575 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 382,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,547,000 after acquiring an additional 96,525 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 124,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after acquiring an additional 61,736 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,809,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,419,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $125.05 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.26 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.88.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $84,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 413,473 shares of company stock valued at $51,547,060. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

