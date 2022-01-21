QuickX Protocol (QCX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $38,690.00

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded up 21.8% against the dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $38,690.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00049484 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006382 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QCX is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

