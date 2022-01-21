Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

QTNT stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. Quotient has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $6.42.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient news, insider Khoury Mohammad El bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Quotient by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,590,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,989,000 after buying an additional 81,048 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Quotient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quotient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Quotient by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 298,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 46,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Quotient by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 37,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

