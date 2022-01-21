RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Gap Up to $9.86

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.86, but opened at $10.33. RADA Electronic Industries shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 16,297 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RADA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $474.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.96.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 46,784 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 6.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,077,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after buying an additional 126,216 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 831.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 56,552 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 13.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,004,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,968,000 after buying an additional 361,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 5.2% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,089,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after buying an additional 53,966 shares in the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.