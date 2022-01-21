Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 15,985 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $4,267,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 41.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 143.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 38,248 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 59.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average of $43.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $135,596.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,258,116 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.