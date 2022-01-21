Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,876 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 886,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 7,572.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.95.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.