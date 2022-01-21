Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,011 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

NYSE CADE opened at $31.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.00. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $34.24.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

CADE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.