Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 303,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 99,253 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth $1,587,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth $702,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 414,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 126,607 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

IMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.26. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.03 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

