Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 45.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Kemper in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Kemper in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Kemper in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Kemper in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMPR. Piper Sandler lowered Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

NYSE KMPR opened at $59.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 0.71. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $83.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.90%.

In other Kemper news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce acquired 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.71 per share, for a total transaction of $28,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

