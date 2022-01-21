Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 27.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,799 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 102,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 310,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 39,732 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $273,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $34,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $371,654 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $41.32 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average of $40.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

