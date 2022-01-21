Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 16,846 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,846 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,009,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,458,739,000 after acquiring an additional 663,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,625,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,139,000 after acquiring an additional 297,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,658,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,490,000 after acquiring an additional 156,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,563,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,219,000 after acquiring an additional 300,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CBRE Group by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,436,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,642,000 after buying an additional 694,913 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group stock opened at $99.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.55. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

