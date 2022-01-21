Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Down to $21.04

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.04, but opened at $19.40. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 515 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.17.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RANI. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $891,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $517,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,337,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

