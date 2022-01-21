Raymond James & Associates Has $904,000 Stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NULG opened at $60.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.38. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.