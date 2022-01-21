Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,214 Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $17.64.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

