Raymond James Boosts Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $120.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $107.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. Progressive has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.11 and its 200 day moving average is $96.57.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.81%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,546 shares of company stock worth $6,826,524 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $4,788,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Progressive by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 19,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

