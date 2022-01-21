Raymond James Boosts Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $440.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBNY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Signature Bank from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.86.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of SBNY opened at $340.00 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $146.10 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 920.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 176.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 63.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 111.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.