Raymond James Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cameco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$361.00 million during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. upped their price target on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cfra increased their price target on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$36.25 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cameco from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Cameco in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.80.

CCO opened at C$26.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$10.67 billion and a PE ratio of -311.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.88. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$15.45 and a 52-week high of C$35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 6.34.

In other news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel bought 4,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.81 per share, with a total value of C$109,626.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 373,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,024,902.44.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently -93.02%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

