Raymond James Comments on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

Shares of OR opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,216.22, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter worth $773,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter worth $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 47.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 51.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.0441 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,701.70%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

