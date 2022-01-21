Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 11.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iRobot by 6.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iRobot by 26.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iRobot by 230.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of iRobot by 12.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iRobot by 128.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 20,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

IRBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $64.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.53. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $197.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.23.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

