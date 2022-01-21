Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 1,639 Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $107,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $245,000.

NASDAQ SRET opened at $9.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $10.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

