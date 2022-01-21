Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,471 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the second quarter worth about $1,126,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 543.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,724,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,121 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 60.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,830,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,269,000 after purchasing an additional 688,374 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 8.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 295,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 13.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,117,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,608,000 after purchasing an additional 252,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.00. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 215.13%. The firm had revenue of $347.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.86%.

In related news, Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $446,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $588,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

