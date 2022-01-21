Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) by 98.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856,577 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 494,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after buying an additional 20,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,755,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXN opened at $21.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average is $18.83. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $22.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%.

