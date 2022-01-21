Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

RYAM stock opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $425.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 3.52.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,007,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,812,000 after buying an additional 21,652 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,461,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,158,000 after buying an additional 170,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,608,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,580,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after buying an additional 225,810 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after buying an additional 28,120 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.