Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

REAX opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72. Real Brokerage has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.35.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Real Brokerage will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Real Brokerage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Real Brokerage by 657.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 14,321 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Real Brokerage by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 429,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 275,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Real Brokerage by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 197,325 shares during the last quarter.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

