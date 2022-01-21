Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,525 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,525 ($102.67) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RB. Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($128.26) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($115.98) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($85.96) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($81.87) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($83.91) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,206.82 ($98.33).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($78.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($109.43).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.