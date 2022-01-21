Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is an information services and human resources company. It offers recruitment advertisement, employment placement, staffing, education, housing and real estate, bridal, travel, dining, beauty, automobiles and others. Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of Recruit stock opened at $54.82 on Tuesday. Recruit has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $71.66. The stock has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.98 and its 200-day moving average is $60.01.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Recruit will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a global provider in HR technology and business solutions. It focuses on expanding economic and personal opportunities for people everywhere. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers.

