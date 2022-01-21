Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regal Beloit Corporation is an engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation and power transmission products. The company’s operating segments include Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal Beloit Corporation, formerly known as REGAL BELOIT, is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RRX. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $164.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $122.47 and a 52-week high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $892.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.51 million. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

