Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.15

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 2568453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Reinvent Technology Partners Y in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the third quarter valued at $7,321,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the third quarter valued at $508,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners Y by 133.1% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 687,868 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the third quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the third quarter valued at $2,162,000. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTPY)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

