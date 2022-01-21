Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.55

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.55 and last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 16908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RLAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.03.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 306.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $230,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,101. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 13.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $226,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 14.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 45.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 243.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,147 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

