RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Position Cut by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNR opened at $167.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $137.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -66.17 and a beta of 0.52.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is -56.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

In other news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $201,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ian D. Branagan bought 3,440 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $495,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

