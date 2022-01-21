renBTC (RENBTC) Hits Market Cap of $672.60 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. renBTC has a total market cap of $672.60 million and $8.14 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, renBTC has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for $36,779.45 or 0.99580008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get renBTC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00048775 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006105 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC (CRYPTO:RENBTC) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 18,287 coins. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.