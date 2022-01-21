Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Trading Up 4%

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)’s stock price was up 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.20. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 198,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RPTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

The firm has a market cap of $565.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.89% and a negative net margin of 10,941.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $546,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Civik purchased 7,500 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $210,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 659.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 148,876 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $947,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.3% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 516,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 104,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

