Republic Services, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Republic Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

RSG has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $128.35 on Wednesday. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $88.62 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 335,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,753,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

